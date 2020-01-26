Family of Holocaust survivor speaks at International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony now < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 00:51s - Published Family of Holocaust survivor speaks at International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. To honor and remember those involved, Cumberland University held a ceremony recognizing International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

