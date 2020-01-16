Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Guy Backflips Off of Balcony and Slams on Ground Below

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Guy Backflips Off of Balcony and Slams on Ground Below

Guy Backflips Off of Balcony and Slams on Ground Below

This guy did a backflip from the ledge of a balcony on the first floor.

He twisted in the air once, before getting body slammed on the ground below.

He got up and walked off.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guy Slams on Padded Mat and Stands Back Again While Doing Backflips [Video]Guy Slams on Padded Mat and Stands Back Again While Doing Backflips

This guy was doing multiple backflips on a padded mat. While he was trying to finish the flips, he lost his balance and fell on the mat on his back. Surprisingly, he bounced and stood back up again. 

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.