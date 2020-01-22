Global  

Day 6 Of The Impeachment Trial

The president's lawyers have one more day of opening presentations in the impeachment trial, reports Skyler Henry (2:01).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 27, 2020
Legal analysis of opening day of impeachment trial

Republicans voted to not adopt any of the Democrats' 11 amendments to the Senate impeachment trial...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •ReutersJerusalem Post


Factbox - 'Absolutely nothing wrong': Quotes from the fifth day of Trump's impeachment trial

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate entered a new phase on Saturday as...
Reuters - Published


Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate [Video]Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate

After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 06:09Published

Experts Share Insight Into News Senate Impeachment Trial Developments [Video]Experts Share Insight Into News Senate Impeachment Trial Developments

David Weinstein is with Hinshaw & Culbertson in Coral Gables and he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida for more than a decade. Charles Zelden is a professor..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:15Published

