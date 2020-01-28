Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pioneers react to death of Kobe Bryant

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Pioneers react to death of Kobe BryantUC men's basketball team discuss late Lakers legend
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pioneers react to death of Kobe Bryant

The utica college men's basketball team offered their thoughts about kobe's legacy including one player named after thenow falle.

Kobe lufkin: growing up i guessl given the name.

It was devastating growing up i've alw huge fan and it goes further than just basketball, his clothing line, his sneakers, just being an icon for young children it's devastating to hear the news.

Avery coston: even if you didn't play basketball he was still an inspiration to everybody because of the mentality and what he lived by, just every day get better, do something to improve yourself, he was also just a great father so hewas someone that every kid cod look up to.

Sean coffey: it's starting to set in that this is actually real.

This was their michael jordan these guys growing up, this is like their jfk or martin luther king moment for this generation.

A little different type of a figure coming from the athletics world but this is how inspirational and what this individual meant to these guys.

John - keri and alyssa altobelli.

--- sarah and payton chester.

--- christina mauser.

--- arazobayan.

--- gianna bryant.

--- kobe bryant.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant Outside Staples Center [Video]Fans Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant Outside Staples Center

Fans of Kobe Bryant are mourning across the Southern California and the world after his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas — the largest gathering outside of the Staples Center.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:51Published

Super Bowl week kicks off with Opening Night, Kobe's death looms over event [Video]Super Bowl week kicks off with Opening Night, Kobe's death looms over event

Super Bowl LIV week kicks off with raucous Opening Night while Kobe Bryant's death looms over event

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.