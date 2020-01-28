Pioneers react to death of Kobe Bryant

The utica college men's basketball team offered their thoughts about kobe's legacy including one player named after thenow falle.

Kobe lufkin: growing up i guessl given the name.

It was devastating growing up i've alw huge fan and it goes further than just basketball, his clothing line, his sneakers, just being an icon for young children it's devastating to hear the news.

Avery coston: even if you didn't play basketball he was still an inspiration to everybody because of the mentality and what he lived by, just every day get better, do something to improve yourself, he was also just a great father so hewas someone that every kid cod look up to.

Sean coffey: it's starting to set in that this is actually real.

This was their michael jordan these guys growing up, this is like their jfk or martin luther king moment for this generation.

A little different type of a figure coming from the athletics world but this is how inspirational and what this individual meant to these guys.

John - keri and alyssa altobelli.

--- sarah and payton chester.

--- christina mauser.

--- arazobayan.

--- gianna bryant.

--- kobe bryant.