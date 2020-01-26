Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kangana Ranaut ENDS Nepotism Fight With Karan Johar, Congratulates Him For Padma Shri Award

Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Kangana Ranaut ENDS Nepotism Fight With Karan Johar, Congratulates Him For Padma Shri Award

Kangana Ranaut ENDS Nepotism Fight With Karan Johar, Congratulates Him For Padma Shri Award

Kangana Ranaut congratulates Karan Johar for Padmashri Awardee.

Wishes him during an interview.

Watch the vieo to know what exactly Kangana has to say for Karan Johar.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Karan Johar 'totally deserves' Padma Shri Award: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been at loggerheads ever since she called Karan Johar the...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-DayIndiaTimes


His father gave him a head start, he has risen to top: Kangana Ranaut congratulates Karan Johar for Padma Shri honour

Along with Kangana, director Karan Johar was also announced as one of the recipients
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Vishwapad

Vishwam for Hindu India🇮🇳 Kangana Ranaut Ends Nepotism Fight With KJo, Wishes Fellow Padma Awardee, 'He Rose To Top Because Of Own Efforts' https://t.co/B9BIMidTym 4 hours ago

YAstone8

Panga -YAStone RT @Spotboye: Kangana Ranaut buries the hatchet with Karan Johar as she doled out praise for the fellow Padma Shri recipient. #Bollywood |… 1 day ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Kangana Ranaut buries the hatchet with Karan Johar as she doled out praise for the fellow Padma Shri recipient.… https://t.co/C3uZYdP4Sl 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kangana, Ekta, Karan Johar, among BTown Padma Shri recipients [Video]Kangana, Ekta, Karan Johar, among BTown Padma Shri recipients

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Ekta Kapoor have been honoured with the Padma Shri for their contribution in the field of performing arts. The Padma awards were..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:44Published

Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour [Video]Watch: Kangana Ranaut & Karan Johar's reaction to Padma Shri honour

Bollywood members Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar reacted to being chosen for the Padma Shri.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.