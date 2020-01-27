Global  

Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate

After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate his rivals increased pressure on the Senate to allow new witnesses.
Impeachment Trial: Trump Team Resumes Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses

As President Trump's attorneys resume defense arguments in his Senate impeachment trial, new...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Republicans in Trump impeachment face new pressure over witnesses after Bolton book report

President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under renewed pressure on Monday...
Reuters - Published


