Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 06:09s - Published Trump Team Presents Defense As Pressure Builds For New Witnesses, As Senate After taking a moment to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant, President Trump's legal team presented the case for his defense in his Senate impeachment trial for a second day as new revelations about the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate his rivals increased pressure on the Senate to allow new witnesses.

