1-27-20 SCORES: Herkimer hangs on to beat West Canada Valley; Frankfort rolls past Dolgevillle

On a day of mourning for the sport of basketball - local high school teams still had important games to play.
The herkimer magicians - winners of five straight host west canada valley - the top team in the center state conference division two.
--- late third quarter - indians down by nine.
Strong lead pass from andrew soron to jaeden beam.
Gets the roll.
West canada within seven.
--- in the fourth - magicians stretching out the floor with matt gallagher finding jordyn lanaux with the lead pass.
Lanaux gets fouled but still gets it to go.
That put herkimer up seven.
--- under three minutes to play - big bucket for the magicians here as mardoni laguerre takes it to the rack.
Six point lead.
--- right after that - laguerre getting back on defense and says no with the rejection on soron.
He's fired up.
--- indians sticking around though.
Caden lugwig inside for the quick touch from casey dibble.
--- west canada would pull it as close as two - but lanaux with ice in his veins down the stretch.
Five of six from the line in the final two minutes... ...herkimer hangs on for a big c-s-c win.
61- 58 the final.
The legacy of kobe bryant well represented in frankfort - with a pair of his shoes on full display as frankfort- schuyler hosted dolgeville for another c-s-c contest.
--- in the first - maroon knights off to a hot start.
Up by seven - good look here.
Levi spina back door to joseph casamento for the catch and shoot.
--- next trip down the floor - spina - another nice dime.
This time going to tyler rosati.
11 point frankfort lead.
--- before the end of the frame - the blue devils start to come on.
Kyle paracka - in the paint - with the roll.
Eight points - six rebounds for him tonight.
--- in the second - blue devils chipping away.
Greg gonyea from downtown - he's got it.
Gonyea leading all scorers tonight with 18 points.
--- the maroon knights still in control though - greg griffin - baseline.
Puts in the