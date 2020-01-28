Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kobe Bryant dies at 41

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Kobe Bryant dies at 41Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kobe Bryant dies at 41

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in world has been changed forever.

This morning, nba legend kobe bryant died in a helicopter crash in calabasas, california.

He was 41 years old.

His 13 year old daughter gianna bryant and 7 other passengers were also killed in the crash while they were on their way to a travel basketball game.

Kobe bryant for me personally was my favorite player and the nba will never be the same.

One of the all-time greats.

He was a 5-time nba champion and played 20 years in the league with the l-a lakers.

He was the youngest all-star starter in nba history.

-- the sports icon was an 18-time all-star, a four time all-star m- v-p and two-time finals m-v-p.he is one of 6 players to avaerge 35 points per game in a season and scored 60 points in his final game in staples center.

He also became an acadmey award winner in 2018- the only in nba history - for his short animated film called "dear basketball".

-- just last night he passed the torch to lebron james as james took his place as third on the nba's all-time scoring list.

-- i could go on and on about kobe's accolades as a player but most importantly he was ahusband, a father and a teacher to athletes everywhere.

-- syracuse basketball head coach boeheim shared his thoughts on the tragedy saying: "kobe bryant was not only one of the greatest basketball players ever, he was also the hardest working player i've ever been around.

I was so fortunate to have known him and coached him with team usa.

Our thoughts and our prayers are with his wife vanessa, and the bryant family."

-- i spoke to fans today at the utica college men's hockey game about the shocking news.

Damoy allen:that really hurt me because like he was a part of the reason why i would wake up in the morning and work out to be great by all means i don't play basketball i run track but i can like take his mamba mentality and put it towards what i do and if you want to be great.

Fehmi ahmeti:his maybe mentality makes everybody play harder makes everybody go 100% harder and everybody looks up to him and wants to play maybe mentality makes everybody play harder makes everybody go 100% harder and everybody looks up to him and wants to play like a lot which makes the game more competitive.

Zachary ellis: it's just sad childhood hero going on a great plan and embodied the game just a great guy and a



Recent related news from verified sources

Dwyane Wade on NBA Legend Kobe Bryant's death: We will weep forever

Dwyane Wade on NBA Legend Kobe Bryant's death: We will weep forever*Los Angeles:* The NBA grappled with the sudden death of league great Kobe Bryant, 41, on Sunday,...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Tribute for Kobe Bryant kicks off Super Bowl media night

MIAMI (AP) — Chants of “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!” broke a moment of a silence that kicked off a more...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

EricKredatus

Eric Kredatus RT @CNN: The Empire State Building in New York lights up in purple and gold in a tribute to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/RgYkeugzbX https://t.c… 8 seconds ago

City_903

𝕮𝖎𝖙𝖞 RT @JWthegreatest: what really happened: Kobe Bryant documentary already in production (every person at that level of fame/influence has on… 31 seconds ago

GioCuzzo

GC RT @CNN: The Empire State Building is lit in purple and gold in tribute to Kobe Bryant tonight https://t.co/S9woelk0tl 46 seconds ago

Baqarsajjad2

Baqar sajjad RT @Univrslfeelings: Kobe Bryant: NBA legend dies in helicopter crash at age of 41 #US #LA #Basketball #Legend #Kobe #Died #Helicopter #Cra… 1 minute ago

LoveCovfefe2020

MARY MARGARET JONES⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP To 88022 RT @LisaMei62: Planters halts campaign with Mr. Peanut's death after Kobe Bryant dies https://t.co/6OKkAMUZHq via @Femail 2 minutes ago

77Beisbol

Béisbol 77 ⚾️🔥 RT @cnni: The Empire State Building in New York lights up in purple and gold in a tribute to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/EvkhNzxWdh https://t.… 2 minutes ago

aakritisharma0o

Aakriti Sharma RT @NeecheSeTopper: [Recently] -a CAA supporter killed in Tamil Nadu by extremists. -a girl fatally raped in Sivan, Bihar. -a soldier lost… 2 minutes ago

notesekaia

Esekaia RT @CNN: The Dallas Mavericks will retire the No. 24 jersey in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who wore the jersey number while playing fo… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fans Flock To Kobe Bryant's Neighborhood To Pay Their Respects [Video]Fans Flock To Kobe Bryant's Neighborhood To Pay Their Respects

Fans have also left hundreds of flowers, notes, balloons and candles outside the Pelican Crest gated community where Kobe Bryant lived with his family.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:24Published

What Went Wrong In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash? [Video]What Went Wrong In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash?

As crash investigators sift through the debris field looking for clues, helicopter pilots are watching closely, to try to understand what may have gone wrong.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.