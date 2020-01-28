Global  

ISU vs SIU WBB

ISU vs SIU WBBSycamores and Salukis square off at the Hulman Center
Final of 77-76.

Sycamore sam and isu women's basketball took on southern illinois at the hulman center.

2nd qtr, salukis up big when cece mayo makes the nice baseline cut and lays it in to break siu's run.

Just over a minute left in the half, hattie westerfield performs the pick and roll to perfection as she gets the bucket and the foul.

But siu came off the bus on fire as the salukis out scored the sycamores 46-21 in the first half.

Indiana state outscored siu in the 3rd qtr, but couldn't overcome that first half deficit as




