International Holocaust Remembrance day commemorates liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago

January 27 marks International Holocaust remembrance day to commemorate the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviets 75 years ago.



Tweets about this wildfootkyle RT @JewhadiTM: The 2020 #WeRemember Campaign for International Holocaust Remembrance Day Yom HaShoah commemorates the 6 million Jews who… 1 hour ago Colombo Morning Star RT @ELALUSA: EL AL commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day & marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Togeth… 1 hour ago Tom Burns RT @JewishWonk: Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day that commemorates the 6 million Jews and 5 million others, includin… 2 hours ago Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: #OneindiaExplainer | International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 commemorates the tragedy of the Holocaust that occ… 2 hours ago OneIndia #OneindiaExplainer | International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27 commemorates the tragedy of the Holocaus… https://t.co/JLz4QZ28NT 2 hours ago bart st RT @USCIRF: USCIRF commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day. #NeverForget https://t.co/097uIPRa1q https://t.co/607vPeqHmw 3 hours ago Sheptytsky Institute *** Holocaust Remembrance Day *** Today the world commemorates International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75t… https://t.co/ckUzrmMjsV 3 hours ago Debbie Janoff Today the International Holocaust Remembrance Day also commemorates the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Ausch… https://t.co/7IiYIbLjk1 4 hours ago