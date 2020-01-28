Global  

International Holocaust Remembrance day commemorates liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago

International Holocaust Remembrance day commemorates liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago

International Holocaust Remembrance day commemorates liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago

January 27 marks International Holocaust remembrance day to commemorate the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviets 75 years ago.
