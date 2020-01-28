Super Bowl week kicks off with Opening Night, Kobe's death looms over event

SHOWS: MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 27, 2020)(REUTERS - SEE RESTRICTIONS) 1.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS 2.

VARIOUS BROADCASTERS IN COSTUME 3.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES SAYING: "Yeah, I mean it was awesome, to finally be here, I mean this is opening night, all the hard work that we've put in to be at this game, be here this week, it really is awesome though we're trying to get that next step so we're gonna be grinding all week trying to get there." 4.

TRIBUTE TO KOBE BRYANT ON GIANT TV SCREEN 5.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS COACH KYLE SHANAHAN ON KOBE BRYANT, SAYING: "Every time I've looked at my phone today there's something about it.

I think it's as sad as anything you could hear.

Kobe I think was amazing to everyone, I think, it's affected everyone in California, to everyone in the country, everyone in the world, and it shows how much he meant to everyone." 6.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS QUARTERBACK JIMMY GAROPPOLO ON KOBE BRYANT, SAYING: "Yeah I heard it on the plane ride here yesterday actually and I just, I mean, when I first heard it I didn't even believe it and it's just hard to accept.

But condolences to his family and all the other families that were on the flight too, just, I mean, unbelievable." STORY: An army of U.S. and international media descended on Marlins Park in Miami on Monday (January 27) for the kickoff of Super Bowl week as both conference champions appeared in the same location for the last time before Sunday's (February 2) showdown.

The traditionally raucous affair opened with a short, somber tribute to Kobe Bryant, the basketball star who died along with eight others in a helicopter crash Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs were peppered with questions about game strategy, favourite singers and a number of other far afield questions by reporters in and out of various costumes.

(Production: Peter Bullock)