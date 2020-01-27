Emotional scenes at Kobe Bryant memorial in Los Angeles

SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (JANUARY 27, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

FANS MOURNING BRYANT AT MEMORIAL STORY: There were sad scenes outside of the Staples Center, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, on Monday (January 27) as scores of fans gathered to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant after his death in a helicopter accident the day before.

The Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed following the death of Bryant, the NBA said on Monday.

Many fans were overcome with emotion as they stopped to remember Bryant outside the Staples Center.

"Me and my dad were just shocked.

We didn't know how to believe it.

It was very sad.

He was such a good person, you know?" said Cassandra, a 13-year-old who came out to downtown Los Angeles to visit the memorial.

"Everyone loved him, LA, there is no bad things about him," she added.

Bryant, who won five NBA titles in a 20-year career with the Lakers, and his 13-year-old daughter were among nine people who died on Sunday when the helicopter they were in crashed into a hillside outside the town of Calabasas, California.

"It just broke our hearts and we just had to come up and pay our respects to Kobe for all that he has done," said Amy Flores, a 64-year-old who traveled up from San Clemente.

"Look at all these people here, every size, shape, color.What he did has transcended and has joined so many people that we just had to come and pay our respects and say thank you to him for everything he has done for us," she added.

Bryant's death sent shockwaves through the NBA, as tributes to him poured in from across the globe.

(Production: Alan Devall, Omar Younis)