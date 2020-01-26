|
NTSB Continues Investigation Into Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others
|
NTSB Continues Investigation Into Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others
Jennifer Homendy with the NTSB said the investigators' on-site mission was to determine why and how the crash happened to prevent a similar accident from happening again.
She said there was no black box on the helicopter and that it was not required to have one.
|
|
|
|
