NTSB Continues Investigation Into Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

NTSB Continues Investigation Into Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

NTSB Continues Investigation Into Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others

Jennifer Homendy with the NTSB said the investigators' on-site mission was to determine why and how the crash happened to prevent a similar accident from happening again.

She said there was no black box on the helicopter and that it was not required to have one.
Investigation into helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant could take weeks

With Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, among the nine killed in a helicopter crash, should that...
USATODAY.com


Kobe Bryant and four others, including his daughter, killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was considered one of...
Reuters



TheTornadoNews

The Tornado News NTSB continues investigation into helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers #LakeShow and #NBA Legend Kobe Br… https://t.co/rE9MaBoNmH 52 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News NTSB Continues Investigation Into Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant, 8 Others https://t.co/sHThdzgkJV https://t.co/6DLb3YrjHN 3 hours ago

BUnderwoodWKRC

Brad Underwood More information continues to come out during NTSB investigation into helicopter crash that killed nine people. https://t.co/XVYdFrrzBh 12 hours ago

joshgalka88

Joshua Galka RT @ABC7: WATCH #LIVE NTSB officials give update on investigation into helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others https://t.co/ePQi… 15 hours ago

ABC7

ABC7 Eyewitness News WATCH #LIVE NTSB officials give update on investigation into helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others https://t.co/ePQiN7zDvR 15 hours ago


NTSB Still On Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant [Video]NTSB Still On Scene Of Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant

The investigation will look into the history of the helicopter, as well as sift through the evidence at the scene. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:14Published

Jennifer Lopez 'praying' for Kobe Bryant's family [Video]Jennifer Lopez 'praying' for Kobe Bryant's family

Jennifer Lopez is "praying" for Kobe Bryant's family, after the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna both died in a helicopter crash.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published

