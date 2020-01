Priyanka Chopra Jonas bold and beautiful look at Grammy's 2020, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel's epic reply on Alia Bhatt congratulating Kangana, Sooryavanshi trailer date out are among the top 10 news today.



Recent related videos from verified sources Joy Villa Makes Political Statement at Grammys, Grammys Remember Kobe & More | THR News The 2020 Grammy Awards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Billie Eilish makes Grammys history and stars use the red carpet as a platform for political statements. Credit: THR News Duration: 04:16Published 7 hours ago 2020 Grammys Recap The 2020 Grammy Awards has wrapped, with Billie Eilish sweeping the top four categories — song, record, album and new artist. Other top awards went to Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tanya Tucker and more Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:02Published 13 hours ago