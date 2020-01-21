Global  

The Bachelorettes Turn on Peter Weber

The night after Bachelor Peter Weber brought back Alayah, the ladies confront him at the beginning of the cocktail party, saying that they've 'never felt so under-recognized' and that giving Alayah a rose after ignoring half the ladies on the group date was 'a slap in the face.'

In explaining himself, Peter says that he felt like he was unduly influenced -- which angers Victoria P., who feels like Peter is blaming her for this situation.

From 'Week 4,' season 24, episode 4 of The Bachelor.

