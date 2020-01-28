Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Victoria F. Tells Peter Weber Their Musical Guest Is Her Ex-Boyfriend

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:43s - Published < > Embed
Victoria F. Tells Peter Weber Their Musical Guest Is Her Ex-Boyfriend

Victoria F. Tells Peter Weber Their Musical Guest Is Her Ex-Boyfriend

After spending the day at an amusement park and then dancing and smooching at a Chase Rice performance, Victoria F.

Tells Peter an uncomfortable truth: She and Chase Rice used to date.

From 'Week 4,' season 24, episode 4 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Victoria F. Tells Peter Weber Their Musical Guest Is Her Ex-Boyfriend

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Victoria F.

Tells Peter Weber Their Musical Guest Is Her Ex-Boyfriend instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato Victoria F. Tells Peter Weber Their Musical Guest Is Her Ex-Boyfriend – The Bachelor https://t.co/RQpC6izqDt https://t.co/XEq6habfdW 1 hour ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment 'The Bachelor' Season 24: Victoria P tells Peter Weber about her past hardships and fans say she's 'too pure'… https://t.co/YTBSRVekbg 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter Weber Brings Back Alayah [Video]Peter Weber Brings Back Alayah

After sending Alayah home at the end of Week 3, she shows up in Cleveland in Week 4 to plead her case. Peter Weber decides to bring her back into the group, much to the dismay of the other ladies. From..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:10Published

The Bachelorettes Turn on Peter Weber [Video]The Bachelorettes Turn on Peter Weber

The night after Bachelor Peter Weber brought back Alayah, the ladies confront him at the beginning of the cocktail party, saying that they've 'never felt so under-recognized' and that giving Alayah a..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.