The 2020 Bachelor Bowl in Cleveland

Twelve of Peter Weber's bachelorettes face off in a game of tackle football played on the Cleveland Browns home field FirstEnergy Stadium.

The winners get a cocktail party with Peter, and the losers are headed back to the hotel.

From 'Week 4,' season 24, episode 4 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream The 2020 Bachelor Bowl in Cleveland instantly.




seantleahy

Sean T. Leahy The Cleveland Browns Director of Player Personnel taking notes during the “Bachelor Bowl” preparing to ask multiple… https://t.co/RtwKBArAdq 2 hours ago

j_wat4

Jacob Watson RT @AeropostlePeter: The sad thing is The Bachelor Bowl has a higher scoring game than any other Browns game in Cleveland. 4 hours ago

AlisonStClair

Alison St.Clair Guess you can’t expect good football in Cleveland.... 🙈 The Bachelor Bowl #TheBachelor 🌹 5 hours ago

BachTwatt

bach_twatt Honestly the bachelor bowl was the best moment in Cleveland Browns Stadium since this guy: https://t.co/1hvdYY7chI 5 hours ago

SamKaterzynske

Sam Katerzynske RT @NissaKoby: I noticed Chris Harrison and Fred Willard aren’t doing the play calling for the Bachelor Bowl...They must not have wanted to… 5 hours ago

mcwardell

Michael Wardell This Bachelor Bowl is the best football the city of Cleveland has seen in decades. 5 hours ago

markgronk

Mark The Bachelor Bowl was as exciting as the 2019 Cleveland Browns season 5 hours ago

claudianb

Clau RT @RyanG73: The Bachelor Bowl was the best Cleveland sports moment in years. #TheBachelor 5 hours ago

