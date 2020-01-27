‘They will rape & kill’: BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Shaheen Bagh protests now < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:44s - Published ‘They will rape & kill’: BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Shaheen Bagh protests BJP leader Parvesh Verma has warned people of Delhi over the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

'Will clear Shaheen Bagh within hour...': BJP MP The ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh will come to an end within one hour if BJP forms the government...

