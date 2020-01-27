Global  

Pilot In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Was Climbing To Avoid Cloud Layer

Pilot In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Was Climbing To Avoid Cloud Layer

Pilot In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Was Climbing To Avoid Cloud Layer

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's helicopter told air traffic controllers he was trying to avoid a dense cloud layer moments before the fatal crash that took the lives of 9 people.

Betty Yu reports.

(1-27-2020)
