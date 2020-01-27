Global  

Cleveland City Council removes all fines, jail time for having less than 200 grams of marijuana

Cleveland City Council removes all fines, jail time for having less than 200 grams of marijuana

Cleveland City Council removes all fines, jail time for having less than 200 grams of marijuana

The Cleveland City Council has removed all penalties for having less than 200 grams of marijuana.
