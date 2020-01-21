Shaun Tells a Terminal Patient What Makes Him Happy

A terminal patient has decided to stop chemo treatments and start focusing on his bucket list, with a focus so narrow that it didn't even include his own wife.

He asks Shaun (Freddie Highmore) what makes him happy, and Shaun quickly rattles off a list of simple pleasures.

From 'Sex and Death,' season 3, episode 13 of The Good Doctor.

