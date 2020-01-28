Dog Perches on Top of Car Backseat

Jazz went for a ride with his owner in the car.

He sat in the backseat with his hind legs folded under him so he was perched on top of the backrest, while the front legs were straight and planted on the seat, making him stand upright.

He leaned his head forward and rested it on top of the driver's backrest and enjoyed the view through the windshield.