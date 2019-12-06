EXCLUSIVE: Ousted Clark High School Principal describes issues within school, resistance to change

Global  

There are new details surrounding the removal of a principal and vice-principal from their positions at Clark High School following a public outcry for their dismissal.

According to former Ed.

W.

Clark High School Principal Antonio Rael, it's a tale of two schools under one roof.
