Residents in Hong Kong's Kowloon sign petition to stop suburb from hosting coronavirus patients

Residents in Hong Kong's Kowloon sign petition to stop suburb from hosting coronavirus patients

Residents in Hong Kong's Kowloon sign petition to stop suburb from hosting coronavirus patients

Hong Kong's government want to appoint the Kowloon Bay Integrated Treatment Centre as a clinic to treat potential Wuhan coronavirus patients.

Footage from January 27 shows residents of Richland Garden public estate lining up to protest and to sign a petition against the decision by the government to host patients of the coronavirus in their area.

In 2003, the Kowloon Bay area had been particularly hard hit by the SARS epidemic.
