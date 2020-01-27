Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Mike Purpura, a member of President Donald Trump&apos;s legal team defending him in the Senate impeachment trial, said the House managers&apos; evidence presented against Trump actually &quot;exonerate&quot; him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump [Video]Attorney: Dems' facts against Trump 'exonerate' Trump

Mike Purpura, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team defending him in the Senate impeachment trial, said the House managers' evidence presented against Trump actually "exonerate" him.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.