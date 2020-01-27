Global  

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

GOP Senators feel the heat after Bolton revelations

Senate Republicans came under new pressure to allow witnesses and new documents in President Trump&apos;s impeachment trial after news that a former top aide wrote a book that undercuts Trump&apos;s versions of events in the Ukraine affair.

Jonah Green reports.
