Prince William and Kate meet Holocaust survivors ahead of UK memorial ceremony

Prince William and Kate meet Holocaust survivors ahead of UK memorial ceremony

Prince William and Kate meet Holocaust survivors ahead of UK memorial ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, attended a ceremony in London on Monday (January 27) to commemorate victims of the Holocaust.
Kate Middleton and Prince William join Holocaust survivors at emotional ceremony

A commemorative service, run by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, is remembering victims and...
Prince William honours great-grandmother at Holocaust memorial

Prince William paid tribute to the victims of the Nazi Holocaust during a memorial ceremony in...
William and Kate attend Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony [Video]William and Kate attend Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a ceremony in London to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. The pair lit candles during the hour-long service.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors [Video]Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet Holocaust survivors

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with Holocaust survivors ahead of the UK Holocaust Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony in London. The event also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of..

