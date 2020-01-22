Global  

Wall Street slides on China virus fears

Wall Street slides on China virus fears

Wall Street slides on China virus fears

U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
