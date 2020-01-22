Wall Street slides on China virus fears 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:32s - Published Wall Street slides on China virus fears U.S. stocks fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

