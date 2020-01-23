Global  

U.S. State Department advises against China travel

U.S. State Department advises against China travel

U.S. State Department advises against China travel

The United States State Department has advised on Monday against Americans travelling to any part of China, as the country battled to contain a coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan.

Jayson Albano reports.
