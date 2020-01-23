U.S. State Department advises against China travel 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published U.S. State Department advises against China travel The United States State Department has advised on Monday against Americans travelling to any part of China, as the country battled to contain a coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan. Jayson Albano reports.

