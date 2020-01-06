Global  

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Said He Forced Oral Sex On Her

A woman charging Harvey Weinstein with sexual assault testified in front of a jury.

She said the Hollywood producer forced oral sex on her in his New York City home in 2006.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann.

According to Reuters, Haleyi said she was cornered into a bedroom where he held her down on a bed.

A second time that she met with Weinstein he forced her onto a bed and had sex with her against her will.
