Wife of Canada's first confirmed Coronavirus patient also tests positive

Wife of Canada's first confirmed Coronavirus patient also tests positive

Wife of Canada's first confirmed Coronavirus patient also tests positive

The wife of Canada’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it.

Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive; 19 under investigation

The wife of Canada's first confirmed patient with the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus also has...
Reuters - Published

Second presumptive case of coronavirus confirmed in Toronto; wife of first case

The wife of Canada's first case of the Wuhan coronavirus has tested positive for the virus at...
CTV News - Published


Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive

The wife of Canada's first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it. An Ontario laboratory is currently investigating hers and 19 other suspected cases in Canada.

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Coronavirus: Exteriors of Toronto hospital treating Canada's first suspected case

Canada confirmed its first "presumptive" case of the deadly coronavirus in Toronto on Saturday (January 25th) evening. A man in his 50s, who had travelled to the Chinese city of Wuhan, was found at...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:19Published

