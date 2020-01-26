Bowen Yang Reveals His Time Doing 'Gay Conversion' Therapy

Bowen Yang revealed in an interview with The New York Times that he attended reparative therapy sessions.

He said he tried these “gay conversion” to try to appease his Asian American family.

Yang said his family couldn’t understand it because of their cultural values around masculinity.

According to the Huffpost, Yang now uses his comedy to express his intersecting identities.

He said: “I can’t resent them for not arriving at any place sooner than they’re able to get there.”