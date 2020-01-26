Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bowen Yang Reveals His Time Doing 'Gay Conversion' Therapy

Bowen Yang Reveals His Time Doing 'Gay Conversion' Therapy

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bowen Yang Reveals His Time Doing 'Gay Conversion' Therapy

Bowen Yang Reveals His Time Doing 'Gay Conversion' Therapy

Bowen Yang revealed in an interview with The New York Times that he attended reparative therapy sessions.

He said he tried these “gay conversion” to try to appease his Asian American family.

Yang said his family couldn’t understand it because of their cultural values around masculinity.

According to the Huffpost, Yang now uses his comedy to express his intersecting identities.

He said: “I can’t resent them for not arriving at any place sooner than they’re able to get there.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang opens up about his experience of gay conversion therapy

Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has opened up about his experiences of gay conversion therapy,...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.