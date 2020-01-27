Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein.

According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case.

After Prince Andrew was questioned about Epstein, he said he was “willing to help” any investigations.

He now faces allegations stemmings from his relationship with Epstein.

One of Epstein’s accusers said she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince, which he has denied.