Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

Prince Andrew Yet To Cooperate With Epstein Investigation

The FBI and prosecutors contacted Prince Andrew’s lawyer to talk about Jeffrey Epstein.

According to U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, they have provided “zero” cooperation with the case.

After Prince Andrew was questioned about Epstein, he said he was “willing to help” any investigations.

He now faces allegations stemmings from his relationship with Epstein.

One of Epstein’s accusers said she was forced to have sexual encounters with the prince, which he has denied.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ In Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, US Prosecutor Says

Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ In Jeffrey Epstein Investigation, US Prosecutor Says“He publicly offered...to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comTIMEJust JaredIndependentSeattle TimesCTV News


The Papers: Prince Andrew 'snubs FBI' and Holocaust remembered

Tuesday's papers focus on claims the Duke of York has provided "zero cooperation" to the Epstein...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToxOkev

Tox Okev RT @OxfordDiplomat: Riddle me this: When Harry and Meghan wish to become financially independent there is mass panic. With Royal emergency… 27 seconds ago

FUNNAGAN

BRIAN FUNNAGAN RT @LisaBloom: I just did a series of UK press interviews stating, on behalf of the 5 Epstein victims I represent, that Prince Andrew shoul… 52 seconds ago

harry_mckeown

✯ Harry ✯ Prince Andrew won’t cooperate with the people who killed Epstein in case he cooperated. Shocker 1 minute ago

tezlad1

tezlad RT @GMB: 'If he refuses to cooperate with such a serious investigation...why should we continue to allow him to be HRH?' In the wake of th… 1 minute ago

BlauesStrange

Jayne #KeepJC #RLB4Leader #Richard4Deputy RT @BullMooseBlog1: Seeing #piersmorgan trending, I can only assume he's speculating that Meghan Markle is viciously forcing Prince Andrew… 1 minute ago

guywazeldatatt

Morgan RT @dubseakid: @drboycewatkins1 But those same white feminists are silent on Prince Andrew who won't cooperate with the FBI. Fuck them. 2 minutes ago

trbram

Terence Bramich RT @mooncult: Prince Andrew is refusing to cooperate with the FBI regarding the Epstein case, despite earlier public pledges to do-so. http… 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source [Video]FBI receives 'zero cooperation' from Prince Andrew in Epstein probe -source

The FBI approached Britain&apos;s Prince Andrew for an interview in connection with its investigation into the activities and death of Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. law enforcement source said on Monday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:26Published

Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe - prosecutor [Video]Prince Andrew has provided 'zero cooperation' in Epstein probe - prosecutor

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said on Monday that Britain&apos;s Prince Andrew has provided &quot;zero cooperation&quot; in the FBI investigation into..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.