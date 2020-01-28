Global  

John Mulaney Thinks Shopping At Whole Foods Has Changed

John Mulaney Thinks Shopping At Whole Foods Has Changed

John Mulaney Thinks Shopping At Whole Foods Has Changed

John Mulaney said shopping at Whole Foods is different now that its owned by Amazon.

According to Business Insider, he said “it’s been bananas” since the switch.

Mulaney claims people just want to know whether you’re an Amazon Prime member or not.

While this may be annoying for the actor, members get an extra 10 percent off their purchase.

Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017 and soon after cut prices across all stores.
