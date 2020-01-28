Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jeffree Star To Renovate Million Dollar Spa At Home

Jeffree Star To Renovate Million Dollar Spa At Home

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Jeffree Star To Renovate Million Dollar Spa At Home

Jeffree Star To Renovate Million Dollar Spa At Home

Jeffrey Star recruited YouTubers Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr to transform his mansion’s spa.

According to Business Insider, the couple is known as the home-renovating duo Mr. Kate.

Star told the YouTubers he wants to make his spa more opulent to match his $14.6 million home.

While Star’s video don’t show the renovations, Albrecht and Zehr explain their plans.

They plan to install a waterfall, a giant Pomeranian statue, crystal chandeliers and sparkling wallpaper.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.