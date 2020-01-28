Jeffree Star To Renovate Million Dollar Spa At Home

Jeffrey Star recruited YouTubers Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr to transform his mansion’s spa.

According to Business Insider, the couple is known as the home-renovating duo Mr. Kate.

Star told the YouTubers he wants to make his spa more opulent to match his $14.6 million home.

While Star’s video don’t show the renovations, Albrecht and Zehr explain their plans.

They plan to install a waterfall, a giant Pomeranian statue, crystal chandeliers and sparkling wallpaper.