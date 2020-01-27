Trump offers China help as death toll passes 100

The U.S. warned citizens not to travel to China due to the death toll from the coronavirus passing 100.

According to Reuters, not only are tens of millions stranded but global markets are hurting.

Global stocks fell, oil prices hit three-month lows and China’s yuan dipped to its lowest level in 2020.

The People’s Daily said the total number of cases in China rose to 4,193.

President Donald Trump offered China whatever help it needed during this outbreak.