Tracy McGrady Reveals That Young Kobe Bryant Wanted To Die Young And 'Be Immortalized'

Tracy McGrady shared some memories of his close friend Kobe Bryant on “The Jump.” According to Business Insider, McGrady joined the NBA one year after Bryant was drafted.

McGrady said that Bryant used to tell him that he wanted to die young and “be immortalized.” Rachel Nichols said while that may have been young Bryant, older Bryant wanted to stick around for his family.

McGrady said: "Clearly that statement was way before kids.

Once he had kids, he didn't have that mindset."