Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tracy McGrady Reveals That Young Kobe Bryant Wanted To Die Young And 'Be Immortalized'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Tracy McGrady Reveals That Young Kobe Bryant Wanted To Die Young And 'Be Immortalized'

Tracy McGrady Reveals That Young Kobe Bryant Wanted To Die Young And 'Be Immortalized'

Tracy McGrady shared some memories of his close friend Kobe Bryant on “The Jump.” According to Business Insider, McGrady joined the NBA one year after Bryant was drafted.

McGrady said that Bryant used to tell him that he wanted to die young and “be immortalized.” Rachel Nichols said while that may have been young Bryant, older Bryant wanted to stick around for his family.

McGrady said: "Clearly that statement was way before kids.

Once he had kids, he didn't have that mindset."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Tracy McGrady Reveals That Young Kobe Bryant Wanted To Die Young And 'Be Immortalized': https://t.co/8dBfe86DR4 #KobeBryant #KobeBryant 7 hours ago

donnyb13

Donny F. Beacham Tracy McGrady reveals that Kobe said he wanted to die young and be immortalized. Wow. #KobeByrant #RIPMamba… https://t.co/OAJKqSXTFw 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.