US health officials are testing for the China Coronavirus in 26 states

The deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 12 other countries.

China's New Coronavirus Can Be Spread By Humans

China's New Coronavirus Can Be Spread By HumansWatch VideoHealth officials in China have confirmed that a deadly new coronavirus can be spread...
Health Officials In China Say 9 Dead From Newly Identified Coronavirus

Chinese health officials say that while the new virus doesn't appear to be as virulent as the one...
U.S. State Department advises against China travel [Video]U.S. State Department advises against China travel

The United States State Department has advised on Monday against Americans travelling to any part of China, as the country battled to contain a coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan. Jayson Albano..

US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States [Video]US Health Officials Are Testing For The China Coronavirus In 26 States

The deadly coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 12 other countries. The US has confirmed five cases: two in California, one in Arizona, one in Washington, and another in..

