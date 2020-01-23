Global  

CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus

CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus

CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus

Centers for Disease Control officials said Monday that they are considering travel restrictions for China.

Travel ban imposed in China's Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak

Beijing [China], Jan 23 (ANI): The authorities in Wuhan city in China where the coronavirus...
Sify - Published Also reported by •FT.comNPR


Experts Warn Coronavirus Will Spread Despite Wuhan Travel Ban

As China releases details about the 17 people who have died in the outbreak, a well-known SARS expert...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •IndependentFT.com



yourpalHarvey

yourpalHarvey 🐇 🏴 👓⌚️🥃 @Reuters Considering how there’s no reason for anyone to go to China in the first place, exactly how is this going… https://t.co/vN3RO4y2e5 1 hour ago

simonthego_

Simonthego RT @CZeniths: Hey #traveltribe. I've been getting a lot of questions about #travel in China and whether it would be safe. To respond, I'v… 6 hours ago

CZeniths

ChasingZeniths Hey #traveltribe. I've been getting a lot of questions about #travel in China and whether it would be safe. To re… https://t.co/9KDZFm0cnJ 6 hours ago

DL6311104

LI Patriot ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 @no_silenced @TheGeneral_0 Actually.... I think the President should be adding a travel ban on China considering the corona virus issue 9 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus: https://t.co/FA3RyAJHWo #coronavirus #MiddleEast 9 hours ago

thehardtruth123

POP=PARTYOFTHEPEOPLE @EpochTimesChina @EpochTimes @realDonaldTrump CONSIDERING! Are you kidding me! We should be doing as much screenin… https://t.co/ydTXnei6Sx 11 hours ago

servivigiledeus

☩✡(((𝕾𝖊𝖗𝖛𝖎𝖛𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖉𝖊𝖚𝖘)))✡☩ RT @awake247: @RepGosar Considering the grip that China's leaders have over the country, one can imagine that the numbers reported are lowe… 12 hours ago

titikemi2010

Hephzibar OmoJesu Considering this I suggest @FAAN_Official, @NCDCgov, @WHONigeria consider quarantine of persons traveling from not… https://t.co/PuPcCK3HxZ 14 hours ago


U.S. State Department advises against China travel [Video]U.S. State Department advises against China travel

The United States State Department has advised on Monday against Americans travelling to any part of China, as the country battled to contain a coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan. Jayson Albano..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Mayor De Blasio Likens Coronavirus To SARS [Video]Mayor De Blasio Likens Coronavirus To SARS

The State Department raised the level of its travel advisory on Monday, urging Americans to reconsider travel anywhere in China due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:58Published

