yourpalHarvey 🐇 🏴 👓⌚️🥃 @Reuters Considering how there’s no reason for anyone to go to China in the first place, exactly how is this going… https://t.co/vN3RO4y2e5 1 hour ago

Simonthego RT @CZeniths: Hey #traveltribe. I've been getting a lot of questions about #travel in China and whether it would be safe. To respond, I'v… 6 hours ago

ChasingZeniths Hey #traveltribe. I've been getting a lot of questions about #travel in China and whether it would be safe. To re… https://t.co/9KDZFm0cnJ 6 hours ago

LI Patriot ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 @no_silenced @TheGeneral_0 Actually.... I think the President should be adding a travel ban on China considering the corona virus issue 9 hours ago

One News Page CDC Considering Travel Ban For China Due To Coronavirus: https://t.co/FA3RyAJHWo #coronavirus #MiddleEast 9 hours ago

POP=PARTYOFTHEPEOPLE @EpochTimesChina @EpochTimes @realDonaldTrump CONSIDERING! Are you kidding me! We should be doing as much screenin… https://t.co/ydTXnei6Sx 11 hours ago

☩✡(((𝕾𝖊𝖗𝖛𝖎𝖛𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖉𝖊𝖚𝖘)))✡☩ RT @awake247: @RepGosar Considering the grip that China's leaders have over the country, one can imagine that the numbers reported are lowe… 12 hours ago