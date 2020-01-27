Global  

Aerosmith announces 50th anniversary concert in Boston

Aerosmith announces 50th anniversary concert in BostonThe band will perform at Fenway Park on September 18.
MFA celebrates 150th anniversary [Video]MFA celebrates 150th anniversary

The Museum of Fine Arts is celebrating 150 years in Boston.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:15Published

