CSULA vs. Chico State

Both mens and womens teams beat CSULA
Hoops and i love revenge games and we had one tonight.

Chico state womens team coming off back to back home losses... and tonight face a cal state l-a side that blew out the wildcats 88-50 earlier this month... and what a difference tonight.

Wildcats lead 51-34 in the third and maddy wong drills a three making it a 20-point game.

Team's loving it... wong leads the team in threes and for good reason.

Up 18 later in the third.

She'll get the ball back and launches from way outside.

She has range that's for sure.

Six three's for wong who scored a team-high 21.

Wildcats get revenge winning 69-57... ad verbatim and it was a double-header tonight.

The men's squad, riding an eight game win streak, hosts the team that battled it out earlier this month resulting in a close 69-66 wildcat win... but it was a completely different story tonight.

2nd half, up 53-30, good ball movement sets up an easy deuce for joshua hamilton... then later in the half, more ball movement, that was the theme of the night, finds malik duffy who makes a move and banks it in.

Duffy with a team-high 21 points... wildcats were rolling.

Up 59-35, isaiah brooks separates and fires a three, it's good.

Wildcats dominate part two winning 87-62... now for some p- g-a




