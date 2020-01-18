Global  

Wuhan virus continues to spread, its origins are still being debated

WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28, according to Al Jazeera.

The death toll includes its first fatality in Beijing.

The virus was believed to have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan, however, according to a report published in The Lancet by a group of Chinese researchers, the earliest patient that contracted the virus had not visited the seafood market.

The report also notes that the first cases of coronavirus occurred on December 1, 2019.

This means the viral disease first began spreading in November 2019, during its incubation period.

According to Deutsche Welle, the virus has now reached Germany.

The Bavarian Health Ministry reported its first case of coronavirus in Starnberg, a town located 30 kilometers southwest of Munich.

The man is in medical isolation and, according to the Bavarian Health Ministry, there is a low risk of infection.

The symptoms of the novel coronavirus include severe coughing, fever, and difficulty breathing.

Complications from the virus can lead to pneumonia.

The city of Wuhan's transportation has been on lockdown since January 27.

All flight and passenger train services coming in and out of the city have been canceled.

In an effort to aid overcrowded hospitals in Wuhan, National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei told media during a press conference on January 26 that 1,350 doctors had been sent to Hubei province with 1,000 more to come in the following days.
