Happy Chinese New Year! Free Half-Life games, Playstation Store sales, various patches and DLC info - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 24
Happy Chinese New Year to all those that celebrate!
This week we talk about Half-Life games being free-to-play, Mortal Kombat 11's Joker DLC, Playstation sales, PUBG patch and more.
