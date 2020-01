Michigan health departments say not to panic over coronavirus

BACK NEGATIVE.BUT A FOURTH CASE OUT OFWASHTENAW COUNTY -- WAS SENT TOTHE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION..FOR TESTING TODAY.

.RIGHT NOW... THERE ARE 5CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUSIN THEUNITED STATES.AND THE RESULTS OF 73 OTHERCASES ARE STILL PENDING.AS THE CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TOMAKE HEADLINES AROUND THEWORLD... SOME PEOPLEHERE IN MID-MICHIGAN ARESTARTING TO WORRY.BUT LOCAL EXPERTS SAY... THERE'SNO NEED TO PANIC.FOX 47'S NICOLE BUCHMANNEXPLAINS.LINDA VAIL, INGHAM COUNTY HEALTHOFFICERTHERE ARE FAR MORE CASES OF THEFLU OUT THERE AND FAR MOREREASONS TO BECONCERNED OVER GETTING THE FLU.ACCORDING TO THE CDC THE FLU HASALREADY SICKENED AT LEAST 13MILLIONS AMERICANS THIS WINTER,HOSPITALIZING 120 THOUSAND ANDKILLING TWO THOUSAND.AND THE INGHAM COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS THIS FLU SEASONHASN'T EVEN PEAKED YET.SO WE SHOULD BE MORE CONCERNEDABOUT THAT.

THEY ARE FAR MORELIKELY TO GET THAT, THEY ARE FARMORE LIKELY TO DIE FROM THE FLU.WHICH BEGS THE QUESTION...WHYAREN'T AMERICANS AS CONCERNEDOVER THE FLU?

THERE ARE JUSTCERTAIN REASONS THAT PEOPLEDON'T THINK ABOUT IT AS SOON ASIT IS H1N1 THEN WEHAVE ALL THIS HYPE, WELL YOUKNOW WHAT THAT H1N1 FLU IS STILLOUT THERE, IT JUST BECAME OURNORMALYEAR TO YEAR CIRCULATING STRAIN.VAIL SAYS BECAUSE THIS STRAIN OFTHE CORONAVIRUS IS NEW ANDDIFFERENT AND THERE IS NO KNOWNVACCINE FOR IT, THAT'S WHAT'SADDING TO THE WORLDWIDE FEAR.IT'S NOVEL AND ONCE IT'S NOVELAND IN HUMANS AND IT STARTSSPREADING PERSON TO PERSON ITCANBE MORE SERIOUS AND SPREAD MOREQUICKLY.MCLAREN IS MONITORING THECURRENT U-S CASES, AND THE ONEPOSSIBLE CASE IN MICHIGAN...BUTSAYS NO SPECIFIC PRECAUTIONSNEED TO BE MADE IN THE HOSPITAL.MELISSA WELCH, MCLAREN NURSEPRACTICIONERWE ARE IN FLU SEASON SO WE HAVEPRECAUTIONS THAT WE ARE TAKINGFOR THE FLU TYPE PATIENTWHICH MAY REPRESENT SIMILAR TYPESYMPTOMS TO THIS...SO THEREWOULDN'T BE ANYTHING EXTRA RIGHTNOW, JUST KEEP DOING WHAT WE AREDOING.VAIL SAYS FLU SEASON MAY BEBETTER THIS YEAR DUE TO THEHEIGHTENED CORONAVIRUS CONCERNAND MORE PEOPLE ARE TAKINGHEALTH PRECAUTIONS.WASH YOU HANDS, COVER YOURCOUGH, STAY HOME WHEN YOU ARESICK, ALL THE THINGS THAT PEOPLEARE LIKE OH MY GOSH I HAVE TO DOTHIS FROM GETTING THECORONAVIRUS WILL AMP UP A LITTLEACTIVITY ON THEWASH YOUR HANDS, COVER YOURCOUGH, STAY HOME WHEN YOU ARESICK FRONT.

FOR FOX 47 NEWS, I'MNICOLE BUCHMANNTHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT IS ALSORECOMMENDING THE FLU SHOT DURINGTHISTIME... BECAUSE IT IS PEAK FLUSEASON.TEST RESULTS FROM THE NEWESTPOSSIBLE MICHIGAN CASE... SHOULDBE RELEASEDWITHIN THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.WE'LL OF COURSE LET YOU KNOWWHAT THOSE RES