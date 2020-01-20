PM Modi: 2-3 families nurtured Kashmir problem and thousands died| OneIndia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:17s - Published PM Modi: 2-3 families nurtured Kashmir problem and thousands died| OneIndia News PM Modi slams Kashmir netas for nurturing problems in erstwhile state, Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls, 14 convicts in 2002 Gujarat riots get bail, Puducherry CM and Governor clash, BJP leaders spew venom over anti-CAA protesters, Anurag Thakur defends 'goli maaro' chant, Death toll rises to 106 in China's Coronavirus outbreak and more news

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Kashmir Indepth News 3-4 families that ruled Kashmir for 70 years nurtured problems there: Modi https://t.co/KPP4wDCMAD https://t.co/zMxFfkQuCm 13 minutes ago The Kashmir Walla 3-4 families that ruled #Kashmir for 70 years nurtured problems there: @NarendraModi https://t.co/LMNdkAbbsM 31 minutes ago