PM Modi: 2-3 families nurtured Kashmir problem and thousands died| OneIndia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
PM Modi: 2-3 families nurtured Kashmir problem and thousands died| OneIndia News
PM Modi slams Kashmir netas for nurturing problems in erstwhile state, Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls, 14 convicts in 2002 Gujarat riots get bail, Puducherry CM and Governor clash, BJP leaders spew venom over anti-CAA protesters, Anurag Thakur defends 'goli maaro' chant, Death toll rises to 106 in China's Coronavirus outbreak and more news
JP Nadda takes over as BJP President, Andhra meet on shifting capitals today, Modi interacts with exam warriors, Petition on electoral bonds in SC, Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination, Dilip Ghosh says..