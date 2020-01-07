Global  

Drone footage shows skyline filled with smoke after fires ravage landscape near Canberra

Drone footage shows skyline filled with smoke after fires ravage landscape near Canberra

Drone footage shows skyline filled with smoke after fires ravage landscape near Canberra

The Orroral Valley in Australia's Capital Territory has been enveloped in a large swathe of smoke after bushfires ravaged the landscape today (January 28).

Drone footage captured a 360-degree view of the valley where fires that started on Monday caused a huge cloud of smoke in the worst bushfires in the area since 2003.

The filmer explained: "The Orroral Valley fire is currently burning out of control in Namadgi National Park, not far from Canberra's southern suburbs.

"Canberra residents are nervous, this is the most serious fire threat for us since the devastating fires of 2003."
