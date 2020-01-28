Lebanon passes budget critics call 'useless piece of paper' 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s - Published Lebanon passes budget critics call 'useless piece of paper' With a $1.2bn debt payment looming, MPs approve a budget that makes rosy assumptions about the crisis-torn economy. 0

