Fans In Los Angeles Mourn Loss Of Philadelphia Native, Lakers Star Kobe Bryant THE LAPD AND COUNTY SHERIFF'SDEPARTMENT GROUNDED THEIR OWNCHOPPERS ON SUNDAY.WELL THE STAR FROM LOWERMERION MADE IMPACT BOTH NEARAND FAR FROM HIS HOMETOWN.CBS-3 SPORTS DIRECTOR DON BELLIN LOS ANGELES WHERE FANS AREMOURNING A HALL OF FAME LAKERSSTAR WHO HAS LED HIS TEAM TOFIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS.WE ARE AT A COMPLEX CALLEDLA LIVE.IT IS RIGHT NEXT TO STAPLESCENTER WHERE KOBE BRYANT SPENTHIS HALL OF FAME CAREER.THIS IS A PLACE WHERE NORMALLYYOU HAVE FESTIVE PARTERSREALLY, THAT'S OBVIOUSLY NOTTHE CASE IT, AS SOMBER SCENEHERE, HUNDREDS IF NOTTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE HAVEGATHERED TO OBVIOUSLY MOURNTHE LOSS OF KOBE BRYANT ANDHIS 13 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER GEEANN A I'VE SEEN GROWN MENWEEP.I'VE SEEN CHILDREN VISIBLYUPSET.WE HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAKTO COUPLE OF THOSE FANS.LAST TIME I SAW KOBE BRYANTCELEBRATING EAGLES VICTORY FORTHE SUPER BOWL.THAT'S THAT BROKE ME DOWN, MEIN TEARS, SO SAD TO SEE.ALL THESE PEOPLE OUT HERE,LOOK WHAT KOBE MEANS TO THECITY.SO FOR US, THE GUYS GIVING OURPEACE BACK, FLY MAMBA FLY.ALWAYS REMEMBER WHEN YOUGET THAT TEXT, THAT CALL, THATFIRST PERSON TOLD YOU.LIKE NO, YOU CAN'T, YOU CAN'T,I'M ALWAYS REMEMBER WHERE IWAS, WHAT I WAS DOING, AND HOWTHE DISBELIEF JUST HIT YOU,AND YOU JUST PRAYING THAT THENEWS WAS WRONG.THE NEXT BIG GATHERING,MASSIVE GATHERING OF LAKERSFANS, WAS SUPPOSED TO BETONIGHT, TUESDAY NIGHT.THE LAKE REMEMBERS SET TO TAKEON THE CLIPPERS BUT THAT GAMEHAS BEEN POSTPONED BY THE NBATO GIVE THE LABELING ERSORGANIZATION MORE TIME TOGRIEVE TO MOURN.THE OTHER BIT OF NEWS TO COMEOUT IS THAT KOBE BRYANT WILLJOIN THE 2020 BASKETBALL HALLOF FAME CLASS WITH TIM DUNCANAND KEVIN GARNETT.