David Beckham heartbroken over loss of pal Kobe Bryant

David Beckham heartbroken over loss of pal Kobe Bryant

David Beckham heartbroken over loss of pal Kobe Bryant

David Beckham has opened up about the pain he feels over the loss of his friend and fellow sports star Kobe Bryant after his helicopter crashed killing him and his daughter Gianna on Sunday.
