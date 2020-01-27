Remembering Auschwitz: Holocaust survivors share testimonies 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:23s - Published Remembering Auschwitz: Holocaust survivors share testimonies This may be the last major anniversary at which survivors are present in significant numbers.

Recent related news from verified sources German Auschwitz prosecutor recalls powerful tales from Holocaust survivors Of the hundreds of testimonies he heard from survivors of the Nazi death camp at Auschwitz, retired...

Reuters India - Published 23 hours ago







